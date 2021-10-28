The Indiana Pacers Desperately Need Caris LeVert Back After Latest Lost To Toronto Raptors

The Indiana Pacers have not gotten off to a good start on the new season.

Injuries?

They've got multiple ones.

Lose close games?

They've done that twice.

Get blown out?

They've lost back-to-back games by double-digits.

Nothing seems to be going there way, and for a team that excels on offense and struggles on defense, they did not even have a player score more than 18 points on Wednesday night in Toronto against the Raptors.

"We were a step slow all night," Rick Carlisle said postgame.

The Pacers lost the game 118-100; they were down by nine points at halftime and 16 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Quite simply, it was not their night.

Not to mention they also lost to more players to injury during the game.

Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson both left the game with injuries.

They've already been without Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren and Kelan Martin.

Right now, this team desperately needs to add LeVert back into the fold as he has missed the first five games of the new season with a back injury.

The team gave an update on him on Tuesday, and listed him as questionable for the game on Wednesday (which he did not play in).

Last season they acquired him as part of a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

In the 35 games he played for the Pacers he averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

He scores, he rebounds, he play-makes and he defends.

The Pacers will need him back sooner rather than later, because right now they're 1-4 and have lost several winnable games.