Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Lost To The Trail Blazers
The Indiana Pacers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
The Indiana Pacers had been on a two-game winning streak heading into their 110-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
The loss sets them back to 3-7 on the season, while the Trail Blazers end a three-game slide and improve to 4-5.
After the game Rick Carlisle spoke to the media.
"The focus will be on the end of the game, but the game was lost in the first seven minutes when we just weren't playing with enough force and intensity and presence"
The full clip of Carlisle after the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded above from Bally Sports Indiana.
The Pacers will regroup and play the Sacramento Kings in California on Sunday.
