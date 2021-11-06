Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Lost To The Trail Blazers
    Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Lost To The Trail Blazers

    The Indiana Pacers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
    The Indiana Pacers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

    The Indiana Pacers had been on a two-game winning streak heading into their 110-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. 

    The loss sets them back to 3-7 on the season, while the Trail Blazers end a three-game slide and improve to 4-5. 

    After the game Rick Carlisle spoke to the media. 

    "The focus will be on the end of the game, but the game was lost in the first seven minutes when we just weren't playing with enough force and intensity and presence" 

    The full clip of Carlisle after the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded above from Bally Sports Indiana. 

    The Pacers will regroup and play the Sacramento Kings in California on Sunday. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

