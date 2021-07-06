Pacers Workout A Pair Of NBA Draft Prospects On Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers had two prospects workout on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they would bring in Kai Jones of Texas and Moses Moody of Arkansas for a pre-draft workout on Tuesday.

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Pacers 1st round pick is 13th overall in the upcoming NBA Draft, which will be held at the end of July.

More on the workout on Tuesday can be read here from the Pacers.

