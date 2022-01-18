Pacers Fall To Clippers On Monday

The Indiana Pacers were in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and they lost the game 139-133.

The loss drops the Pacers to 15-29 in 44 games on the season, and they are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are just 1-9 in their last ten games.

The only two teams they have a better record than in the east are the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Both rebuilding teams.

As for the Clippers, they advanced to 22-23 in 45 games on the season, and are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Pacers were led by Caris LeVert, who had 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Over on the Clipper side, veteran forward Nicolas Batum led the way with 32 points.

