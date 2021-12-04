Pacers Fall To Heat At Home

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat in Indianapolis on Friday evening by a score of 113-104.

The win advanced the Heat to 14-9, while the Pacers fell to 9-16 in their first 25 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

"The second game in a row where the opponent just got going right away," Rick Carlisle said postgame.

The Pacers were coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night also at home.

Caris LeVert led the team with 27 points, and Domantas Sabonis continues to be a force on the glass with 16 rebounds in the game.

Over on the Heat's side, Kyle Lowry led the way with 26 points, and Duncan Robinson went off for 24 points.

Jimmy Butler did not play in the game.

With a lot of veterans on the roster, and their 13th overall pick Chris Duarte being 24-years-old this is clearly not the way they the Pacers would have wanted to start the season.

Even this early in the season they have dug themselves in to a hole in the standings.

They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and already a full four games back of the tenth seed, which is the final spot for the play-in tournament.

The NBA is an 82-game season, so of course a lot can change over the next few months, but if things don't turn around soon, they could once again be a team that does not make the postseason.

They made the play-in tournament last season, but lost to the Washington Wizards in the second game.