Pacers Fall To Pelicans In New Orleans
The Indiana Pacers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
The Indiana Pacers won two games in a row recently over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, but they have now lost two straight games to the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
The 117-113 loss to the Pelicans on Monday night dropped the Pacers to 17-31 in 48 games on the season.
Caris LeVert led the team with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Duane Washington Jr. also had a team-high 21 points.
As for the Pelicans, they were led by Devonte' Graham's 25 points, and improved to 18-28 on the season in 46 games.
The Pacers are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pelicans are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.