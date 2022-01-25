Pacers Fall To Pelicans In New Orleans

The Indiana Pacers won two games in a row recently over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, but they have now lost two straight games to the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The 117-113 loss to the Pelicans on Monday night dropped the Pacers to 17-31 in 48 games on the season.

Caris LeVert led the team with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Duane Washington Jr. also had a team-high 21 points.

As for the Pelicans, they were led by Devonte' Graham's 25 points, and improved to 18-28 on the season in 46 games.

The Pacers are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pelicans are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball