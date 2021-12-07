Pacers Knock Off The Wizards In Indy

The Indiana Pacers picked up their tenth win of the season when they knocked off the Washington Wizards 116-110 in downtown Indianapolis on Monday night.

The win for the Pacers ended a four-game losing streak, and the Wizards fell to 14-11 on the season.

"We had a lot of guys play well, that's for sure," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "Really, everybody that played in the game made a significant contribution, which was really important, and then the four guys that didn't play were up and really into the game, which is really important too. Any extra energy that we can generate really helps us."

Caris LeVert had 19 points and two assists, and Domantas Sabonis continued his hot streak scoring 30 points, grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out six assists.

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal did not go down quietly as the former Florida star erupted for 34 points in the loss.

The win was an important one for the Pacers, because the clock is ticking on if this team can be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, they have dug themselves into a hole early in the season where if the losing were to continue at this rate, they could find themselves have a very difficult time reaching not only the playoffs, but even simply the play-in game.

Last season they missed the postseason after defeating the Charlotte Hornets in the first play-in game, but losing the elimination game to the Wizards, who had Beal and Russell Westbrook.