The Indiana Pacers Return Home And Beat The Philadelphia 76ers

The Indiana Pacers were on a four-game road trip this week, and then returned home to Indianapolis on Saturday night to play the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coming into the game, the 76ers had an 8-5 record, but did not have their All-Star center Joel Embiid (healthy and safety protocols).

The Pacers won the game 118-113 to improve to 6-8 on the season and win their second straight game after beating the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

The 76ers fell to 8-6 after the loss, and this was only their first game of the road trip as they will play their next five games on the road.

Malcolm Brogdon has been off to a sensational start to the new season, and in the game he had a triple-double, which was the second of his career.

He had 13 points, ten rebounds and ten assists.

"We just got to keep building," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "We're building trust together. We're building a level of respect for one another, and wining games in the NBA this year is really as difficult as I've ever seen it from top to bottom."

Justin Holiday had a team-high 27 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Myles Turner had another outstanding game with 20 points, two rebounds and six blocks.

The Pacers will take their two-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Knicks on Monday in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers beat the Knicks earlier in the month 111-98 in Indianapolis.