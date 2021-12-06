Publish date:
Here's The Photos The Pacers Tweeted On Sunday
The Indiana Pacers tweeted out photos on Sunday from practice.
The Indiana Pacers sent out a tweet with photos from practice on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
They posted four photos and in each one was a different player (Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Chris Duarte).
The Pacers are a team with many veterans, and clearly not a roster that is built to be in a rebuilding mode.
However, they are just 9-16 in their first 25 games of the season after losing to the Miami Heat on Friday evening.
They will play their next game on Monday evening against the Washington Wizards.
