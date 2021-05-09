NBA Injuries: Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Status in Clippers Game
The Knicks will be without one of their best players on Sunday against the Clippers.
The New York Knicks will be without their star rookie when they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Both teams are jockeying for playoff positioning in their respective conferences. The Clippers are currently the third seed in the west, and the Knicks are the fourth seed in the east.
The Clippers are 7.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.
Immanuel Quickley will miss the game with an ankle injury, and the post with his status in it can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA. Quickley is averaging is 11.2 points per game in 61 games this season, and this will be his second straight game missed.
More on the game can be read here.
