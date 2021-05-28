NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Lakers host the Suns for Game 3.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost the first game won the second game of their series with the Phoenix Suns on the road.

Now the defending champions will host the Suns on their home court on Thursday.

The Lakers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

