LeBron James and Lakers Lead Pacers at Halftime

LeBron James and Los Angels Lakers Lead Indiana Pacers at Halftime
The Lakers lead the Pacers at halftime 64-56.
The Los Angeles Lakers got their two superstars back on Saturday afternoon against the Pacers in Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Anthony Davis had missed the last game against the Rockets, and LeBron James had missed nearly two weeks with his ankle injury.
James played 15 minutes in the first half, scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out five assists. Davis, on the other hand, had 22 points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes.
On the Pacers' side, Caris LeVert has 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. At the same time, JaKarr Sampson has chipped in with 14-points off of the bench.
The Lakers lead the Pacers 64-56, and the final 24 minutes are coming up shortly.
