The Lakers Moved up in The Standings After Beating Nuggets Without LeBron James, and Trail Blazers Losing to Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers entered their game on Monday with the Denver Nuggets tied for the sixth and seventh seeds in the Western Conference with the Trail Blazers. A loss to the Nuggets and a win for the Trail Blazers would have moved them to own the sole spot of the seventh seed in the Western Conference (enter the play-in tournament).

Thankfully, some good luck went the Lakers' way on Monday evening.

The Trail Blazers lost to the Hawks in Atlanta, the Lakers beat the Nuggets (without LeBron James) and because of that, the Lakers wake up Tuesday morning as the fifth seed, even ahead of the Mavericks.

Just a half-game separates them from the Mavericks, and one whole game separates them from the Trail Blazers, but for a team that had lost six out of seven games before Monday night, the moving up in the standings feels like a huge win.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.