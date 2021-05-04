All Pacers home
The Lakers Moved up in The Standings After Beating Nuggets Without LeBron James, and Trail Blazers Losing to Hawks

The Lakers had a huge win over the Nuggets on Monday.
The Los Angeles Lakers entered their game on Monday with the Denver Nuggets tied for the sixth and seventh seeds in the Western Conference with the Trail Blazers. A loss to the Nuggets and a win for the Trail Blazers would have moved them to own the sole spot of the seventh seed in the Western Conference (enter the play-in tournament).

Thankfully, some good luck went the Lakers' way on Monday evening.

The Trail Blazers lost to the Hawks in Atlanta, the Lakers beat the Nuggets (without LeBron James) and because of that, the Lakers wake up Tuesday morning as the fifth seed, even ahead of the Mavericks.

Just a half-game separates them from the Mavericks, and one whole game separates them from the Trail Blazers, but for a team that had lost six out of seven games before Monday night, the moving up in the standings feels like a huge win.

