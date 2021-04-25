The Lakers Stink without LeBron James
The 2020 NBA Champion, Los Angeles Lakers, has been an injury mess over the last few months. First, All-Star Anthony Davis went down with an injury that left him out of the lineup for over two months before returning earlier this week against the Dallas Mavericks.
Recently, Lebron James has missed significant time out of the lineup with an ankle injury.
The defending champions, who still should win the NBA Finals, are falling in the standings. If the playoffs started today, they would not have a home-court advantage, which isn't impossible to overcome, but is an unnecessary toll on their bodies during the playoffs.
Without James this season, the Lakers are a lousy 7-12 ( (via Stat Muse), and they will need him to come back sooner than later to avoid an unfavorable matchup in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
