LaMelo Ball And Hornets Knock Off The Pacers In The First Game Of The Season

The Charlotte Hornets got their revenge.

After their season ended at the hands of the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis last season), the Hornets gave the Pacers a not-so warm welcome in Charlotte to start the new season.

Second-year point guard LaMelo Ball stole the show scoring 31 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

"We all knew what they did to us in the play-in game," Ball said post-game. "That was my attitude the whole game."

The Pacers were cruising to at the time what looked like would be a blow-out win.

In the third quarter they had a 23-point lead over the Hornets.

They only scored 13-points in the entire third quarter, and to make matters worse, they gave up 33-points.

Therefore, they came out and lost the quarter after halftime by 20-points.

Not good.

Even with the collapse, the Pacers had a chance to win the game at the end.

They trailed 124-123, and Domantas Sabonis had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but the shot just missed.

Head coach Rick Carlisle took blame for the final play of the game when he spoke post-game, according to Tony East of Forbes.

The Pacers were led in the scoring department by Sabonis who had 33 points and 15 rebounds on the evening.

They also had Malcolm Brogdon have an outstanding game with him scoring 28 points and dishing out 11 assists.

Overall, the best surprise might have been first-round pick Chris Duarte scoring 27 points in his first ever NBA game.

Brogdon had high-praise for the rookie post-game.

The Pacers will play their next game on Friday in Washington against the Wizards.