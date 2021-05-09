NBA News: Clippers Starting Lineup Against Knicks

The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks have a big game on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Knicks (37-30) will battle the Los Angeles Clippers (45-22) on ESPN on Sunday afternoon, and there is a lot at stake for both teams.

The Knicks currently hold the last seed for home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference but own just a half-game lead over the Hawks for the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the Clippers are the third seed in the Western Conference but hold just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers are 7.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.

For more on the game, read here.

The Clippers starting lineup will have both of their superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, in it on Sunday, and the entire starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball