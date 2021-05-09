NBA News: Clippers Starting Lineup Against Knicks
The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks have a big game on Sunday afternoon.
The New York Knicks (37-30) will battle the Los Angeles Clippers (45-22) on ESPN on Sunday afternoon, and there is a lot at stake for both teams.
The Knicks currently hold the last seed for home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference but own just a half-game lead over the Hawks for the fourth seed. Meanwhile, the Clippers are the third seed in the Western Conference but hold just a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers are 7.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.
For more on the game, read here.
The Clippers starting lineup will have both of their superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, in it on Sunday, and the entire starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: The Wizards beat the Pacers on Saturday night and jumped over them in the standings as well. However, the significant accomplishment of the night was not getting the ninth seed, but Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record that stood for over four decades. CLICK HERE.