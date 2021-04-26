The Los Angeles Clippers Made a Move on Monday
The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo!
The Los Angeles Clippers will sign former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported on Monday.
The Tweet from Haynes can be seen below.
The Los Angeles Clippers will sign DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, league sources tell @YahooSports." Haynes Tweeted on Monday.
Cousins used to be a rising superstar in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, but after significant injuries, has never been able to regain form.
