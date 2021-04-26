The Los Angeles Clippers Made a Move on Monday

The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season, reported Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

The Los Angeles Clippers will sign former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported on Monday.

Cousins used to be a rising superstar in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, but after significant injuries, has never been able to regain form.

