NBA News: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers close out the regular season with big playoff implications against the Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans could not be in more of a different spot on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

The Lakers and Pelicans will battle it out in New Orleans, but the Pelicans have absolutely nothing to play for as their underperforming season has led them to a season that will not see a playoff appearance.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are in a must-win scenario to try and get the sixth seed in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament.

If the Lakers win and Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers will become the sixth seed.

Their starting lineup against the Pelicans can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Lakers are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

More on the Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball