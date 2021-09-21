Report: Mavs "Looked Into" Trade With Pacers

September 21, 2021
The Mavericks Reportedly "Have Looked Into The Idea" Of Making This Trade With The Pacers For A Player Who's Played For The Thunder, Rockets, Hornets And Pacers

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Dallas Mavericks " have looked into the idea" of trading Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.
According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Dallas Mavericks are considering a trade for Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.

The Tweet from Massey can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Massey's Tweet said: "Per league source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Mavs have looked into the idea of trading for #Pacers wing Jeremy Lamb. Dallas has an $11.9M trade exception Lamb would fit into."

Lamb averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 36 games for the Pacers last season. 

He also shot over 40% from the three-point range. 

Over his nine-year NBA career he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Pacers. 

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

