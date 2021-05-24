NBA Playoffs: Heat Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Miami Heat are in Milwaukee for Game 2 against Bucks.



The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks had an overtime thriller in their first playoff game on Saturday, and while Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime, the Heat lost to the Bucks 109-107.

On Monday evening, the Heat will get a chance at redemption in Game 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, against the Bucks.

The Heat have announced their starting lineup for the game, and it can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball