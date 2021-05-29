Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Heat's Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Miami Heat host the. Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4.
Author:
Publish date:

Saturday could be the end of the road for the Miami Heat for the 2021 NBA season. The Milwaukee Bucks possess a dominant 3-0 lead in the series, and a loss for the Heat in Miami on Saturday is the dagger.

The Heat's starting lineup for the elimination game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites on Saturday in Game 4 against the Heat in Miami, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15970687_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Heat's Starting Lineup Against Bucks

USATSI_16129228_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Heat

USATSI_16129413_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Heat

USATSI_16018379_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Status Against Heat

USATSI_16136766_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Nerlens Noel Updated Status Against Hawks

USATSI_16166834_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Hawks Fans Chant Overrated to Knicks' Julius Randle at The Free Throw Line

USATSI_16132200_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Reacts to Boos in Boston Against Celtics

USATSI_16106261_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Justin Holiday Has an Incredible Stat

USATSI_16086593_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks