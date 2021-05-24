NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 2.
The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will once again be in action on Monday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The game went into overtime in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon for the first game of the NBA Playoffs, and while Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater to go to overtime, Khris Middelton hit the dagger for the Bucks to win 109-107.
For Monday's game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
More on the Miami Heat and the game can be read here.
