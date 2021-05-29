NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks can close out the Heat in Miami in Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks do not appear to be on the verge of facing defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat like last season. With their 3-0 lead, they can sweep the Heat on Saturday.

The Buck's starting lineup for the elimination game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites on Saturday in Game 4 against the Heat in Miami, according to FanDuel.

