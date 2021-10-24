How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    The Milwaukee Bucks Crushed The Nets, Lost To The Heat And Beat The Spurs, How Will They Do Against The Pacers?
    Publish date:

    The Milwaukee Bucks Crushed The Nets, Lost To The Heat And Beat The Spurs, How Will They Do Against The Pacers?

    The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Indianapolis.
    Author:

    In the Milwaukee Bucks first game of the season, they picked up right where they left off last season and blew out the Brooklyn Nets 127-104. 

    Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers fell apart and blew a 23-point and lost to the Charlotte Hornets. 

    Since then, the Bucks have gotten crushed by the Miami Heat and beat the San Antonio Spurs. 

    As for the Pacers, they lost to the Washington Wizards and beat the Heat (who didn't have Kyle Lowry). 

    On Monday the 2-1 Bucks will visit the 1-2 Pacers. 

    Last season the Bucks beat the Pacers in all three games they played each other, and no game was particularly close either. 

    The one thing the Pacers can hope is that the Bucks (who've been on the road for several days) will come in tired and have an eye on getting home. 

    They've been in Miami, San Antonio and now Indiana. 

    These are the kinds of games where a team who plays hard could come out and stun a much better team. 

    The game kicks off at 7:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday night in Indianapolis.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16376686_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16286999_168388303_lowres
    News

    The 76ers Made A Mistake Not Trading Ben Simmons For Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big Game Against The Pacers: Tyler Herro Is The First Player In Miami Heat History To Do This

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Tyler Herro Said After His Historic Performance In The Heat-Pacers Game

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat Lost To The Indiana Pacers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12376663_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Reportedly Just Got Drafted By This NBA Team's G-League Team

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17013771_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What The Heat Tweeted After Losing To The Pacers

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16999515_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Twitter Said About Tyler Herro's Historic Performance In Saturday's Heat-Pacers Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17005305_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma Sends Out A Tweet About Devin Booker After Wizards Beat Pacers

    4 hours ago