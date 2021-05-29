NBA Playoffs: Bucks Sweep Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have swept the Miami Heat.

The Milwaukee Bucks have swept the Miami Heat to become the first team in the NBA to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday.

The Bucks won Game 4 120-103, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists

Last season, the Heat knocked off the Bucks in the second round, and this time the Bucks have returned the favor.

Here are some Tweets from the game.

