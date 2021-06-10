NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Nets

The Milwuakee Bucks must win Game 3 on Thursday night in Milwaukee against the Brooklyn Nets if they want to avoid falling down 3-0 in the series.

For the game, the Bucks announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup of the Bucks for Game 3 can be seen in a post that is embedded from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball