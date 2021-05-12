NBA News: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening.
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, and it is a tale of two teams with very different agendas as the season heads to a close.
The Magic have made it clear they are in full-on rebuilding mode after trading players like Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic at the trading deadline.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are looking to finally capture that elusive triple to the NBA Finals that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unable to grasp so far in his career with the Bucks.
For Tuesday's game, the Bucks are an incredible 15.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
The entire starting lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
