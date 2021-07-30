Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
The NBA Needs To Change This Rule: Los Angeles Lakers Hat On An Indiana Pacers Draft Pick?

The NBA Needs To Change This Rule: Los Angeles Lakers Hat On An Indiana Pacers Draft Pick?

Many players in the NBA Draft have had to go on stage wearing hats of teams that they were not even drafted by. The Indiana Pacers drafted Isaiah Jackson, but his draft night will be a photo of him in a Los Angeles Lakers hat.
Author:
Publish date:
Many players in the NBA Draft have had to go on stage wearing hats of teams that they were not even drafted by. The Indiana Pacers drafted Isaiah Jackson, but his draft night will be a photo of him in a Los Angeles Lakers hat.

The NBA is ahead of most sports leagues in a lot of things when it comes to fan engagement, but the one thing they are still way behind on is NBA Draft night trades. 

On Thursday evening, the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. 

The details of the trade can be seen in a Tweet below from Charania.

The Wizards then traded the 22nd overall pick they got from the Lakers in a deal to the Indiana Pacers. 

The deal was reported by Charania and can be seen below in a Tweet. 

Therefore, the Lakers draft pick was then used by the Wizards, who then drafted for the Pacers, which left Isaiah Jackson on stage with a Lakers hat (see video below of him getting drafted from the NBA's Twitter).

Many players and fans over the years have had to look back on the draft night photos of players in a hat for a team they will never play for. 

The NBA needs to make trades official when they actually happen, and allow for players to wear the hat of the team they were actually drafted too. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16480618_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft Report: Pacers Sign Ohio State's Duane Washington

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA Needs To Change This Rule: Los Angeles Lakers Hat On An Indiana Pacers Draft Pick?

rick carlisle indiana
News

Post NBA Draft: Are The Indiana Pacers Even A Playoff Team?

USATSI_15347726_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Sign Terry Taylor

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade

USATSI_15324349_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What The Indianapolis Colts Tweeted After The Pacers Drafted Chris Duarte

USATSI_10837959_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft Grade: Pacers Get An A-

USATSI_15776559_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Chris Duarte Said After Getting Drafted By The Indiana Pacers

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted To Pacers Draft Pick Isaiah Jackson