What If The Warriors Had Drafted Or Traded For Chris Duarte?

Chris Duarte has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers to start NBA Summer League, but what if the Golden State Warriors had been able to add him to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson?

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has had an incredible first four games at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 24 year old was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft at the end of July, and is averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

What if the Golden State Warriors had been lucky enough to get their hands on him?

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the Warriors had been trying to make a trade after the NBA Draft with the Pacers for Duarte.

The Tweets from Michael on July 30, can be seen embedded below, and his article can be read in the hyperlink above.

So, what if the Warriors had been able to trade for him? They also could have drafted him with the seventh overall pick.

Duarte has been shooting a ridiculous 48.3% (14/29) from the three-point range through the first four games of the NBA Summer League.

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the most skilled shooter to pick up a basketball, and Klay Thompson is a career 41.9% shooter from deep.

If the Warriors had been able to get Duarte and he shoots even 40% from the three-point range, the Warriors would have set themselves up with an even more deadly shooting arrangement than they already have.

It appears the Pacers wisely held onto their new rookie star, and it seems as if he is going to be a very, very talented player in this league.