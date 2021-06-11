NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Nets Coming Back Against Bucks

The Nets came roaring back in the second quarter against the Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets came out and lost the first quarter of Game 3 to the Bucks in Milwaukee 30-11.

After the quarter, Skip Bayless of FS1 had an interesting Tweet.

Now that the Nets have come out and won the second quarter 31-15 to cut the deficit to three points (45-42 Bucks), Bayless has sent out another Tweet.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

