Chris Duarte Is On Fire To Start His NBA Career

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has shined in his first four NBA Summer League games against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA thing has worked out so far for Chris Duarte.

In his first four games of NBA competition (at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada) he's been on a tear.

The Pacers are 2-2 after losing their first two games to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, but have stormed back to win two straight blowouts over the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Duarte has been sensational in all four games.

First game: 14 points, two steals and two blocks

Second game: 21 points and seven rebounds

Third game: 19 points, six assists, four steals and four blocks

Fourth game: 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals

The Pacers 13th overall pick looks sensational on the defensive and offensive side of the basketball.

In the draft process all the teams want younger players, and it's safe to say that if a player had Duarte's ability at 19 years old, he would been picked much higher.

Due to Duarte being 24 years old, the Pacers appear to have gotten a steal.

Their fifth game of NBA Summer League will be against the Washington Wizards on Monday.



