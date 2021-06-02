NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5.

The New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 on Wednesday night, and a loss for the Knicks would end their season.

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Hawks.

For Wednesday, the Knicks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The New York Knicks are 1-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

