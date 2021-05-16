NBA Playoffs: The New York Knicks Are Officially the Fourth Seed in The Eastern Conference

The New York Knicks Are Officially the Fourth Seed in The Eastern Conference
The New York Knicks win over the Boston Celtics gives them the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference
The New York Knicks had not made the NBA Playoffs since 2013 when they had Carmelo Anthony.
Not only did that change this season with Julius Randle having an All-Star season and Tom Thibodeau having a Coach of The Year type performance, but they are also the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Their 96-92 win against the Boston Celtics in New York on Sunday, officially advanced them over the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the conference.
The Hawks and Knicks will play each other, but the Knicks will have the home-court advantage in the series. In addition to the Knicks having a playoff drought, this will be the first time the Hawks made the post-season since 2017.
