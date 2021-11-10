The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game Against Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for Wednesday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Everyone on the report is out except for Malcolm Brogdon who is questionable.

Therefore, they will have an update report later before the game begins (it starts at 9 P.M. Eastern Time).

The current report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Pacers come into the game 4-7 after beating the Kings in Sacramento.

