The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game With Knicks

The Indiana Pacers have released their full injury report for Wednesday's game in Indianapolis against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

The big news is that Malcolm Brogdon is making his return after missing the last three games.

In the three games without their start point guard they went 1-2.

Jeremey Lamb, Kelan Martin, T.J. Warren and Isaiah Jackson are all out.

