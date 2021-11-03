Publish date:
The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game With Knicks
The Pacers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
The Indiana Pacers have released their full injury report for Wednesday's game in Indianapolis against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
The full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
The big news is that Malcolm Brogdon is making his return after missing the last three games.
Read More
In the three games without their start point guard they went 1-2.
Jeremey Lamb, Kelan Martin, T.J. Warren and Isaiah Jackson are all out.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.