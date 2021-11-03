Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game With Knicks
    The Pacers have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
    The Indiana Pacers have released their full injury report for Wednesday's game in Indianapolis against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. 

    The big news is that Malcolm Brogdon is making his return after missing the last three games. 

    In the three games without their start point guard they went 1-2. 

    Jeremey Lamb, Kelan Martin, T.J. Warren and Isaiah Jackson are all out. 

