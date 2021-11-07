The Pacers Have Released Their Injury Report For Game Against Kings On Sunday

The Indiana Pacers are in Sacramento to play the Kings, and have released their injury report for the game.

The full list can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Coming into the game, the Pacers are 3-7 after losing in Oregon to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

As for the Kings, they are off to a 5-4 start, but have not made the playoffs in 15 years.

Related stories on NBA basketball