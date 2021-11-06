Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    The Pacers Have Released Their Injury Report For Game With Trail Blazers
    Publish date:

    The Pacers Have Released Their Injury Report For Game With Trail Blazers

    The Indiana Pacers are in Portland to play the Trail Blazers.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers are in Portland to play the Trail Blazers.

    The Indiana Pacers have released their injury report for Friday night's game in in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    After beating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks in Indianapolis the Pacers are on a two-game winning streak. 

    Read More

    Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers come into the game on a three-game losing streak.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16008536_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Have Released Their Injury Report For Game With Trail Blazers

    just now
    USATSI_13422227_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911671_168388303_lowres
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Surprising Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_13421580_168388303_lowres
    News

    T.J. Warren's Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers-Trail Blazers: You Won't Believe Damian Lillard's Three-Point Shooting Percentage

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_15618552_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Trade For Pacers' Chris Duarte After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett Looked Like An All-Star Against The Pacers

    4 hours ago