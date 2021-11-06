The Pacers Have Released Their Injury Report For Game With Trail Blazers

The Indiana Pacers have released their injury report for Friday night's game in in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

After beating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks in Indianapolis the Pacers are on a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers come into the game on a three-game losing streak.



