How to Watch Pacers' Game With Spurs on Sunday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

For the first time in six days, the Indiana Pacers return home to play DeMar Derozan and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Pacers (26-30) are coming off a road loss in Sunday's contest against the Hawks in Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Spurs (27-28) are coming off a blow-out win against the Suns on Saturday.

The Pacers will need to pick it up on the defensive end as they allowed 129 points to the Hawks on Sunday and 119 points to the Jazz on Friday.

"We just gotta talk a little bit better and give a little more effort," T.J. McConnell said on Sunday.

Over on the Spurs side, they are in the tenth seed in the Western Conference, which has them holding the final spot in this year's play-in tournament. However, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Spurs on Monday

Who: Indiana Pacers (26-30) vs. San Antonio Spurs (27-28).

Here are three things to look out for in Monday's contest

1.) Containing Derozan

The Pacers have found themselves in a bit of a defensive slump and have been prone to letting star players go off for big games. Paul George torched the Pacers six days ago, and Trae Young went off for 34 points in Sunday's game. DeRozan is not on the level of Young and George but can quickly go off for 30+ points on any given night, and with the way the Pacers have played defense recently, he is likely to have a big night.

2.) Road Success has fallen. Can Pacers pick it up at home?

Before Friday's game in Utah, the Pacers had a shiny 17-12 road record but have dropped their last two away from Indiana. They're just 9-16 at home this season which has been a big disappointment considering their usual success as a home team in the NBA. The Spurs, a regular group that plays better at home, is abysmal at home but 15-10 on the road this season. The clashing of bad home record and good road record will collide on Monday night.

3.) Productive game from Myles Turner needed

Myles Turner returned from his six-game absence on Sunday against the Hawks but only shot 2-9 from the field and did not record a block (he averages over three per game on the season). The encouraging sign was he played 34 minutes and did record 11 rebounds. Turner is a huge X-factor the rest of the way for the Pacers this season; they will need him to return to form fast.