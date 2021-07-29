Sports Illustrated home
The Pacers Should Trade For Hawks' Cam Reddish

The Indiana Pacers should make a run at Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks.
The Indiana Pacers should make a run at Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Indiana Pacers struggled to do a lot of things last season, but the most significant cause for concern was the effort on the defensive side of the basketball.

The Pacers ranked an abysmal 26th in all of the NBA, giving up 115.7 points per game.

Yet, that is not typical basketball from the Pacers franchise. 

In 2019-20?

The team ranked fourth in opponent points per game, only giving up 107.7 points per game.

(more on team stats can be read here from teamrankings.com)

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network (see Tweet below), the Pacers and Atlanta Hawks have had conversations surrounding Cam Reddish and the Pacers first round pick. 

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report reported that the Pacers are taking calls from teams who want to move up in the draft, and the Hawks are one of them (see Tweet below). 

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic also reported that the Hawks have been taking calls on Reddish (see Tweet below from The Athletic and read his article here). 

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer also reports that the Hawks have been offering Reddish and their 20th pick to teams in the late lottery. (his article can be read here).

The Tweet from the Ringer with the article, and Tweet from Hoop Central with a quote from O’Connor's story about Reddish can both be seen embedded below.

Reddish would be a massive help to the Pacers on the defensive side of the basketball, and they should pursue him for the right price.

