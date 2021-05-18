Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Hornets

The Pacers welcome the Hornets to Indiana for the play-in game.

The Indiana Pacers welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday for their play-in game.

The loser of the game will have their season ended, and the winner will go on to advance to play the loser of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards' game.

The winner of the second game will advance to become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference for the regular NBA Playoffs.

For Tuesday's game the Pacers have announced their starting lineup against the Hornets, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers are 2-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.

