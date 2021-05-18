Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Hornets
The Pacers welcome the Hornets to Indiana for the play-in game.
The Indiana Pacers welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday for their play-in game.
The loser of the game will have their season ended, and the winner will go on to advance to play the loser of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards' game.
The winner of the second game will advance to become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference for the regular NBA Playoffs.
For Tuesday's game the Pacers have announced their starting lineup against the Hornets, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pacers are 2-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE