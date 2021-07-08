The Pacers Worked Out 6 NBA Draft Prospects On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced the six NBA Draft prospects that would work out for them in Indiana on Wednesday, and the Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Derrick Alston Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Isaiah Jackson, Kyle Mangas, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Terry Taylor, were the players they worked out.

The NBA Draft is on July 29, and in the first round, the Pacers have the 13th overall selection.

