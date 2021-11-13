76ers Starting Lineup Against Pacers On Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

They come into the game with an 8-5 record, while the Pacers are at home for the first time after a four-game road trip that they went 2-2 on, and are 5-8 in total on the season.

For the game, the 76ers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.



