    • November 13, 2021
    76ers Starting Lineup Against Pacers On Saturday
    The Philadelphia 76ers have released their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
    The Philadelphia 76ers are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. 

    They come into the game with an 8-5 record, while the Pacers are at home for the first time after a four-game road trip that they went 2-2 on, and are 5-8 in total on the season. 

    For the game, the 76ers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

