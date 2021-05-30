NBA Playoffs: 76ers Crush Wizards to Take 3-0 Lead

The Philadelphia 76ers now have a 3-0 lead over the Washington Wizards.

The Philadelphia 76ers crushed the Washington Wizards 132-103 on Saturday evening in the nation's capital.

The 76ers now have a 3-0 lead and can end the series with a sweep in Game 4.

Joel Embiid had 36 points and eight rebounds, and Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 5.5-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

