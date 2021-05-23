NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards in Game 1 on Sunday.
The 76ers and Washington Wizards play Game 1 of their seven-game series on Sunday in Philadelphia.
For the game, the 76ers have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Wizards are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are the first seed.
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will all be in action on Sunday and the series is going to be an exciting one.
The 76ers are 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
