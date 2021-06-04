NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns can end the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers season on Thursday night at Staples Center.

The Suns currently have a 3-2 lead in the series, and if they win on Thursday, they will be in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

