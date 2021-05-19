Sports Illustrated home
Spurs' Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs visit the Memphis Grizzlies for the play-in game.
The Memphis Grizzlies will host the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday night for the play-in game.

The Spurs finished the season as the tenth seed, and the Grizzlies finished as the ninth seed.

Due to the new playoff formating, the winner of the game on Wednesday will face the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors' game for a chance at the eighth seed.

The Lakers and Warriors go head to head directly following the Grizzlies and Spurs.

The starting lineup for the Spurs on Wednesday has been announced and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE

