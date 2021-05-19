Spurs' Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs visit the Memphis Grizzlies for the play-in game.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the San Antonio Spurs in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday night for the play-in game.

The Spurs finished the season as the tenth seed, and the Grizzlies finished as the ninth seed.

Due to the new playoff formating, the winner of the game on Wednesday will face the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors' game for a chance at the eighth seed.

The Lakers and Warriors go head to head directly following the Grizzlies and Spurs.

The starting lineup for the Spurs on Wednesday has been announced and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

