NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns came out roaring in their first playoff game as a franchise in over a decade.

They won 99-90 against LeBron James and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and get a chance to go for two in a row on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The game can be watched on TNT.

The Lakers are 2-point favorites in Phoenix for Game 2 against the Suns, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

