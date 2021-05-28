NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers With Chris Paul Playing

The Suns will visit the Lakers for Game 3 on Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns shocked the Lakers 99-90 in Game 1 of their series but lost the second game in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The two teams will battle it out for Game 3 on Thursday in Los Angeles, and the starting lineup for the Suns can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

The Lakers are 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

