NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

The Trail Blazers are in Denver again for Game 2 against the Nuggets.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but their underdog status did not stop them from beating the Denver Nuggets on the road in the first game 123-109.

On Monday, the two teams play again in Denver before they head to Portland.

The Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites at home in Denver for Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball