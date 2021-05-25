NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets
The Trail Blazers are in Denver again for Game 2 against the Nuggets.
The Portland Trail Blazers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but their underdog status did not stop them from beating the Denver Nuggets on the road in the first game 123-109.
On Monday, the two teams play again in Denver before they head to Portland.
The Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets are 2-point favorites at home in Denver for Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.