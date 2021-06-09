NBA Playoffs: Jazz Beat Clippers In Game 1

The Utah Jazz took Game 1 over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Utah Jazz were able to win Game 1 in Utah 112-109 over the Los Angeles Clippers after trailing by 13 at halftime.

They now have a 1-0 series lead, and Game 2 will also be played in Utah on Thursday.

Donovan Mitchell had 45 points on the evening, and Kawhi Leonard went for 23 points.

Tweets from the game can be seen below.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball